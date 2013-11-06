Packers' Rodgers confirms he has broken collarbone

Green Bay, WI, USA; Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin (99) and cornerback Isaiah Frey (31) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in the 1st quarter at Lambeau Field. Rodgers left the game with a hand injury after the play. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy said on Tuesday quarterback Aaron Rodgers was “week to week” with a fractured collarbone and that the Packers were preparing back-up Seneca Wallace for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“We’re in week to week mindset. See how it goes,” McCarthy told reporters. “The doctors felt much better today than last night. With that, we’re preparing Seneca Wallace to get ready.”

Rodgers confirmed the fracture earlier Tuesday on his radio show.

He suffered the injury when sacked by Chicago Bears defensive end Shea McClellin on the first series in Monday night’s loss at Lambeau Field.

The three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl most valuable player in 2011 said he had not yet been given a timetable for his recovery.

“We’re still going through the process of testing, but we do know that the collarbone is fractured and we still have not talked about or discussed any long-term prognosis,” Rodgers said on his ESPN Milwaukee radio program.

Earlier reports that he had sustained a small fracture on his non-throwing side estimated he would miss at least three weeks.

McCarthy said he was relieved by Tuesday’s news on Rodgers.

“I talked to doctors, then talked to Aaron. The new information today was better. How long we don’t know. I‘m preparing Seneca to be the starter,” he said.

Rodgers went to the sidelines after the big hit, then jogged off the field to the clubhouse to be examined.

“We have to keep moving,” said McCarthy. “The game is moving and you can’t take your eyes off the field. You have to keep playing. I admit I was peeking in the tunnel to see if Aaron was coming out. But you have to keep moving on.”

Rodgers did come out in the second half to help Wallace go over what the Bears’ defense was trying to do and offer encouragement.

“I just wanted to be a resource there to help ‘Sen’ if he needed any help,” said Rodgers. “This is a rough game. We put our bodies on the line, we do it because we love this game.”

“But when I walked back out on that field - I‘m getting a little choked up here just thinking about it - but that was one of the top five moments of my career there. The reception I got from the fans was, it was, it was pretty special.”

McCarthy said there was no reason the Packers, who were tied for first in the NFC North with Chicago and Detroit at 5-3, could not stay on track for a playoff berth.

”There’s a path. We’ll stay on that path and do what we have to do,“ he said. ”We have a chance to go 6-3. These next four we’ll take them one at a time. Have to get things right. We fully expect to beat the Eagles (4-5).