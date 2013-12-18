Packers' waiting game continues over quarterback Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes in the 1st quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looked sharp at practice on Wednesday but the team will again wait until Friday to see if he can be cleared medically to play in Sunday’s pivotal game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 30-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowl selection who has missed six games because of a broken collarbone, took snaps with the second team on Wednesday while his backup, Matt Flynn, worked with the first team.

”Aaron Rodgers update, he’s doing better,“ Packers coach Mike McCarthy told reporters after practice. ”He’s still not been cleared by the medical staff.

“He threw the ball extremely well. He looked sharp. He’s getting better. We’re going to take a similar process to last week,” said McCarthy, referring to the team’s policy of delaying any decision on Rodgers’ availability until Friday.

With two weeks remaining in the National Football League’s regular season, the Packers (7-6-1) would dearly love to see Rodgers, the Super Bowl’s most valuable player in 2011, return as they maintain their playoff push.

Green Bay can claim their third consecutive NFC North title by beating Pittsburgh on Sunday and the division-leading Chicago Bears (8-6) on December 29.