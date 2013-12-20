FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Packers' Rodgers ruled out for pivotal clash with Steelers
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
December 21, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Packers' Rodgers ruled out for pivotal clash with Steelers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes in the 1st quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers’ push for a playoff spot will continue without Aaron Rodgers after the All-Pro quarterback remained sidelined with a broken collarbone, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Rodgers will miss his seventh consecutive game because of the injury, leaving backup Matt Flynn under center on Sunday when the Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that has playoff implications for both teams.

“As an organization we feel we are not ready for him to play. He is not medically cleared,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters.

“Everything has been explained, but he obviously wants to play. The kid has played with injuries. He’s a tough guy. He’s done everything he possibly could to try to get back on the field.”

Green Bay can claim their third consecutive NFC North title and a playoff berth by beating Pittsburgh on Sunday and the division-leading Chicago Bears (8-6) on December 29.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
