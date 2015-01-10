FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Packers coach says Rodgers ready for Cowboys
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 10, 2015 / 12:30 AM / 3 years ago

Packers coach says Rodgers ready for Cowboys

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 30-20 at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready for Sunday’s playoff clash with the Dallas Cowboys despite concerns over a calf injury that sidelined him during his last game, his coach said on Friday.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers got through his practice work on Thursday no worse for wear and is officially listed as probable on the injury report.

“He feels good today,” McCarthy told reporters. “He’s progressing forward.

“He looks like he’s moving fine to me right now, so we’re not going to change any approach for how we want to attack the Dallas defense.”

The forecast for Sunday’s game calls for moderately cold temperatures and light winds, removing another concern over whether conditions would hamper Rodgers.

Rodgers, 31, originally hurt his calf against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and aggravated the injury the next week in the regular season-finale against the Detroit Lions.

After going to the sidelines, Rodgers returned to finish the Lions game despite impaired mobility in a 30-20 victory. Last week’s bye for the NFC North champions gave the quarterback extra time to recuperate.

Rodgers finished the season with 4,381 yards passing, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions and was named to the All-Pro team.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.