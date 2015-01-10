Packers coach says Rodgers ready for Cowboys

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions 30-20 at Lambeau Field. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is ready for Sunday’s playoff clash with the Dallas Cowboys despite concerns over a calf injury that sidelined him during his last game, his coach said on Friday.

Packers head coach Mike McCarthy said Rodgers got through his practice work on Thursday no worse for wear and is officially listed as probable on the injury report.

“He feels good today,” McCarthy told reporters. “He’s progressing forward.

“He looks like he’s moving fine to me right now, so we’re not going to change any approach for how we want to attack the Dallas defense.”

The forecast for Sunday’s game calls for moderately cold temperatures and light winds, removing another concern over whether conditions would hamper Rodgers.

Rodgers, 31, originally hurt his calf against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and aggravated the injury the next week in the regular season-finale against the Detroit Lions.

After going to the sidelines, Rodgers returned to finish the Lions game despite impaired mobility in a 30-20 victory. Last week’s bye for the NFC North champions gave the quarterback extra time to recuperate.

Rodgers finished the season with 4,381 yards passing, 38 touchdowns and five interceptions and was named to the All-Pro team.