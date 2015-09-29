Rodgers roars on as Packers improve home winning streak

Sept 28 (Reuters) – Aaron Rodgers has turned his home Lambeau Field into a personal playground, leading the Green Bay Packers on a perfect streak there approaching two years. Rodgers, the league’s reigning MVP, is prone to shredding defenses at any location but in the friendly confines of Green Bay he has proved unstoppable as the Packers have won 11 straight at home including the post-season. The latest was a 38-28 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday that gave the Packers a 3-0 start to the season. “It’s the crowd. We have a great crowd. And I can use my cadence and go with audibles without using hand signals,” Rodgers told reporters after he torched the Chiefs for five touchdown passes and 333 yards.

“It’s a big advantage for us.” Rodgers’ Lambeau advantage is becoming unfair as he has now tossed 48 touchdowns at home since his last interception there. Green Bay last suffered a home defeat in Jan. 2014 when they fell to San Francisco in a wild card playoff game. The Packers were stung in last season’s NFC championship by a final second road loss to Seattle, a game they felt may have been different had they earned home field.

But they are well on their way to another playoffs campaign. Rodgers is already in rare form and is just the second player ever to start his first three games with 10 TDs and no interceptions, behind Peyton Manning in 2013. The Packers offense is humming despite the absence of leading receiver Jordy Nelson, out for the season with a knee injury. The team also lost pass catcher Davante Adams on Monday to an ankle injury, not that it mattered as they were once again dominant in front of their home fans. “It definitely makes everything easier (playing at home),” said Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb, who hauled in three touchdowns on Monday.

“We can verbally communicate and don’t have tosignal. “(And) when you’re playing with a great player like (Rodgers) it makes it easy for you.”