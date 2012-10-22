NFL: Packers' Woodson out six weeks with broken collarbone

Green Bay Packers cornerback Charles Woodson (L) intercepts the ball against Chicago Bears wide receiver Earl Bennett (80) in the second half during their NFL football game in Green Bay, Wisconsin September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers safety Charles Woodson will miss six weeks with a broken collarbone suffered during Sunday’s 30-20 road win over the St. Louis Rams, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Monday.

Woodson, 36, who also broke his collarbone during the 2010 season’s Super Bowl, underwent an X-ray earlier on Monday that revealed a fracture, according to Packers coach Mike McCarthy.

The injury to the eight-times Pro Bowler is a big loss to a Packers team who are in third place in the four-team NFL North with a 4-3 record, trailing the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

“It’s a bigger challenge, we are talking about Charles Woodson,” McCarthy said during a press conference on Monday.

“The reality is we expect the next individual to step up and we expect to continue to play better defense. This has been a hard couple of weeks, losing players to season-ending injuries.”

The Packers, who have nine games remaining in the NFL’s regular season, have already lost linebackers D.J. Smith and Desmond Bishop to long-term injuries.