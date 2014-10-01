Panthers' Alexander banned 10 games for doping

Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera (C) yells at his player defensive end Frank Alexander (90) after Alexander exchanged words with the Atlanta Falcons players after their NFL football game in Charlotte, North Carolina December 9, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Carolina Panthers defensive end Frank Alexander has been suspended 10 games without pay for violating the National Football League’s policy on substances of abuse, the league said on Wednesday.

Alexander, who missed the first four games of this season due to a previous violation of the policy, will be eligible to return following his team’s Dec. 14 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 24-year-old, selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, returned from his earlier ban on Monday to be suspended just two days later.

The Panthers are joint top with the Atlanta Falcons in the National Football Conference’s South division after making a 2-2 start to the season.