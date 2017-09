Dec 27, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman (24) scores a touchdown past Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (69) in the second quarter at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Carolina Panthers were beaten 20-13 by the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, ending the team’s unbeaten streak in the National Football League.

The Cam Newton-led Panthers (14-1) missed their first opportunity to lock up home field advantage throughout the playoffs.