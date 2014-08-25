FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panthers' Newton breaks rib, should be fit for opener
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 25, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Panthers' Newton breaks rib, should be fit for opener

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stiff-arms New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback Cam Newton will miss the Carolina Panthers’ final pre-season game due to a hairline fracture in his ribs but is expected to be ready for their season opener, the team said on Sunday after medical scans confirmed the injury.

Carolina’s final pre-season game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday before they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener on Sept. 7.

The 25-year-old Newton, who guided the Panthers to the playoffs in 2013, underwent ankle surgery during the off-season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.