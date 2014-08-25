Panthers' Newton breaks rib, should be fit for opener

Aug 22, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) stiff-arms New England Patriots defensive end Chandler Jones (95) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Quarterback Cam Newton will miss the Carolina Panthers’ final pre-season game due to a hairline fracture in his ribs but is expected to be ready for their season opener, the team said on Sunday after medical scans confirmed the injury.

Carolina’s final pre-season game is against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday before they meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their season opener on Sept. 7.

The 25-year-old Newton, who guided the Panthers to the playoffs in 2013, underwent ankle surgery during the off-season.