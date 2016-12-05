Panthers' Newton benched for first series due to dress code violation

Dec 4, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was benched for the start of his team’s 40-7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks due to a dress-code violation, NBC reported on Sunday.

Newton's back-up, Derek Anderson, handled the team’s first possession. He was in the game for only one snap and threw an interception to Seattle linebacker Mike Morgan, setting up a Seahawks field goal early in the first quarter.

Newton was back under center on Carolina's next drive.

NBC's television broadcast said at halftime Panthers coach Ron Rivera had decided to discipline Newton for the violation.

Anderson also stepped in for Newton on Oct. 10 when the starting quarterback had a concussion. He played the full game as the Panthers lost 17-14 to Tampa Bay.

Sunday's loss to Seattle saw defending NFC champions Carolina fall to 4-8-1.