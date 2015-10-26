Quarterback Newton says Panthers just getting started

Oct 25, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Carolina Panthers remain one of five unbeaten National Football League teams after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, and quarterback Cam Newton says you ain’t seen nothing yet.

Stretching back to last year, the Panthers have won their past 10 regular season games.

Last season they scraped into the playoffs only because they won the then-weak NFC South with a 7-8-1 record. This time they seem poised to really earn their way into the post season.

“We’re not done yet,” Newton said in an on-field interview after leading his team to victory despite coughing up three interceptions.

”We’re a team. We’re not satisfied yet. It’s great to be 6-and-0 but more teams are 6-and-0 too.

“Coach (Ron) Rivera always says embrace the journey. That’s what we’re trying to do.”

Newton passed for one touchdown and rushed for another, the 28th time he has had a rush and a pass touchdown, second most in NFL history.

But Newton, sounding far from satisfied with his own performance, was more focused on his mistakes.

”We didn’t play our best brand of football tonight,“ he said. ”Myself throwing three interceptions, that’s just a lackluster performance of protecting the ball.

Joining the Panthers in the unbeaten column are the New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengal, Denver Broncos and Green Bay Packers.

Next up for Carolina are the struggling Indianapolis Colts, a formidable team last season but 3-4 this season.

“We’re going to mend up, have a great week of practice and get ready for Indy on Monday,” Newton said.