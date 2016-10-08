Oct 2, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) is shown on the sideline in the third quarter of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome. The Falcons won 48-33. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The Carolina Panthers officially ruled out quarterback Cam Newton for Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a concussion.

The 27-year-old Newton, the 2015 National Football League most valuable player, did not practice all week after he suffered his first documented concussion in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 48-33 loss at Atlanta, when he took a legal helmet-to-helmet hit from Falcons rookie linebacker Deion Jones on a two-point conversion run.

Newton has remained in concussion protocol since then.

Derek Anderson will make his third start for Carolina since joining the team in 2011. He was 2-0 in his other two starts, both against the Buccaneers in 2014 when Newton was injured.

Anderson finished last Sunday's game, completing 17 of 23 pass attempts for 172 yards and two touchdowns. He completed 49 of 74 pass attempts for 501 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions in his other two starts for the Panthers.

"We're going to do what we do, play who we play," Carolina coach Ron Rivera said after Saturday's practice. "We've done this before. It's that next man up mentality. We've done it before."

The Panthers' practice was moved inside to the Charlotte Convention Center because of heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Matthew.

"I think he takes what he can get when he plays," Rivera said of Anderson.

"Unlike Cam, who is going to stand tall in there and maybe skip an opportunity and work something downfield, Derek is going to be quick to pull the trigger and make a quick decision and go forward."

The Panthers also will be without starting left tackle Michael Oher (concussion), running back Jonathan Stewart (hamstring), cornerback James Bradberry (toe) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle).

(Editing by Andrew Both)