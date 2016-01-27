Newton's jersey sales not so super

Jan 24, 2016; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates on the side lines during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC Championship football game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is expected to be named the NFL’s MVP this season after leading the Panthers to Super Bowl 50, but in terms of jersey sales, “Superman” is a mere mortal compared to the league’s other elite signal-callers.

According to a report from the National Football League Players Association, Newton ranks just 22nd on the top-selling jersey list.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson had the NFL’s top selling shirt, followed by Tom Brady (New England) and Aaron Rodgers (Green Bay). Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant was next on the list, with Denver quarterback Peyton Manning fifth.

Newton did not even have the highest-selling jersey on his own team, with linebacker Luke Kuechly out-selling him, according to the NFLPA report, which added that the figures had been tallied until the end of November.

While the brilliant pass-and-run threat has lit up opposing defenses all season long, Newton’s touchdown celebrations have rubbed some the wrong way, while visiting fans have slammed him for ripping down their signs at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina play Denver for the Super Bowl on Feb. 7.