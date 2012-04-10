FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Panthers' Smith agrees to three-year extension
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 10, 2012 / 7:25 PM / in 6 years

Panthers' Smith agrees to three-year extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith (L) talks with team owner Jerry Richardson before their NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, North Carolina December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Chris Keane

(Reuters) - Steve Smith, the Carolina Panthers’ all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards, agreed to a three-year contract extension, the National Football League team said on Tuesday.

Benefitting from the passing of rookie quarterback Cam Newton, the 32-year-old All-Pro receiver caught 79 passes for 1,394 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

The 32-year-old now has 699 career receptions for 10,278 yards and 67 total touchdowns, 59 of them receiving.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.