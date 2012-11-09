Patriots back Bolden suspended four games for doping

New England Patriots offensive lineman Ryan Wendell (L), quarterback Tom Brady (12) and running back Brandon Bolden (38) celebrate Brady's rushing touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the third quarter of their NFL football game in Orchard Park, New York September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Doug Benz

(Reuters) - New England Patriots running back Brandon Bolden has been suspended for four games for violating the National Football League’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, the league said on Friday.

Bolden, a rookie from the University of Mississippi, rushed for 137 yards against the Buffalo Bills in September, but has not played since October because of a knee injury.

Bolden joined team mate Aqib Talib on the sidelines for doping.

Cornerback Talib, recently acquired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has one more game to serve on his four-game suspension for violating rules governing performance enhancing substances.

The Patriots (5-3) host AFC East rival Buffalo (3-5) on Sunday.