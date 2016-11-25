Patriots' Brady misses second practice with knee injury

Nov 20, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) leaves the field after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The New England Patriots defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-17. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady missed a second straight practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, the BostonHerald reported, putting his availability for Sunday’s game in doubt.

The origin of Brady’s injury is unclear as he played the full game in Patriots’ 30-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The Patriots are set to play New York Jets on Sunday and the 39-year-old Brady would likely need to practice on Friday before playing in that contest. According to the Boston Herald, it has been at least eight years since a Patriots player has missed all three practices and played in a Sunday game.

Brady has been on a torrid pace since returning from his four-game suspension at the start the season.

The Patriots are tied for the top spot in AFC at 8-2.