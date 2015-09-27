Brady joins elite club with 400 TD passes

Sep 27, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fans react after quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws his 400th touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday became just the fourth player to throw 400 career touchdown passes in the National Football League (NFL).

Just before half-time, Brady found wide receiver Danny Amendola in the end zone from one yard as the reigning Super Bowl champion Patriots took control against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots led the Jaguars 20-3 at the interval before rolling to a commanding 51-17 victory.

”It was a good day, so it’s fun to be out there,“ Brady told reporters after completing 33 of 42 passes for 358 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as New England improved to 3-0. ”I think everyone enjoyed it.

“It was a good performance by our offense, a good team win. It was a good week of practice. A lot of guys made plays, so I was happy. It was a great day out there for football.”

Sep 27, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Brady joins an elite club. Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos is the all-time NFL leader with 533 touchdown passes ahead of Sunday night’s game against Detroit, followed by the retired Brett Favre (508) and Dan Marino (420).

A four-time Super Bowl champion with New England, Brady started this season after a federal judge overturned a four-game suspension imposed by the NFL for his alleged role in deflating footballs during a playoff game last season.

He has once again proved his value as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, guiding his team to a 3-0 start, and he received boisterous cheers from the Patriots crowd on Sunday as they repeatedly chanted his name.

”We’ve had some great support here over the years,“ Brady said of the fans. ”I always say I hope we can give them something to cheer about out there.

”We’ve got great fans ... It was a special day. I’ve been a part of so many great teams and played with so many great players. I’ve always said I don’t care whether we run it in or we throw it in.

“As long as we score points and we’re winning, it makes it fun for me. It’s still early. There’s a lot to improve on. We get a little break here, but we come back to work, and see if we can make some improvements and try to get to 4-0.”