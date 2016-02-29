Brady, Patriots agree on two-year extension, report

(The Sports Xchange) - The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season when he will be 42.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Brady’s salary-cap charge for 2016 was scheduled to be a team-high $15 million and the extension would lower that number.
Brady, who turns 39 in August, has two years left on his existing contract, paying him $9 million in 2016 and $10 million in 2017.
The deal with Brady was not officially signed as of Monday morning.
The four-time Super Bowl champion has always maintained he could play well into his 40s.
”I’d like to play a long time, yeah, a long time,“ Brady said in October. ”There’s a lot that goes into playing well. I’ve played with a lot of great teammates. But I want to play for a long time, maybe 10 more years. I think that’s probably what my goal is.
“Well, it’s not always up to me That’s what my goals are, so that’s just what I‘m hoping. And it will take a lot to achieve that. Obviously a team has to want you, but I think that’s ... you know, I love playing this sport. I love making a commitment to my teammates and my coaches, and hopefully I can do it for a long time.”
Editing by Steve Keating.