Brady, Patriots agree on two-year extension, report

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the AFC Championship football game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mark J. Rebilas

(The Sports Xchange) - The New England Patriots and quarterback Tom Brady reportedly agreed to a two-year contract extension through the 2019 season when he will be 42.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini, Brady’s salary-cap charge for 2016 was scheduled to be a team-high $15 million and the extension would lower that number.

Brady, who turns 39 in August, has two years left on his existing contract, paying him $9 million in 2016 and $10 million in 2017.

The deal with Brady was not officially signed as of Monday morning.

The four-time Super Bowl champion has always maintained he could play well into his 40s.

”I’d like to play a long time, yeah, a long time,“ Brady said in October. ”There’s a lot that goes into playing well. I’ve played with a lot of great teammates. But I want to play for a long time, maybe 10 more years. I think that’s probably what my goal is.

“Well, it’s not always up to me That’s what my goals are, so that’s just what I‘m hoping. And it will take a lot to achieve that. Obviously a team has to want you, but I think that’s ... you know, I love playing this sport. I love making a commitment to my teammates and my coaches, and hopefully I can do it for a long time.”