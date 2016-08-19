Brady cuts himself out of preseason start

Jan 16, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional round playoff game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knocked himself out of Thursday's preseason game against the Chicago Bears after he cut his thumb on a pair of scissors by accident, according to media reports.

Brady, who will miss the first four Patriots regular-season games while serving his Deflategate suspension, was trying to pry something from the bottom of his cleat prior to taking the field when he cut himself, according to CSN New England.

Don Yee, Brady's agent, told nfl.com that "an accident occurred and Tom will be OK in time."

Brady left Gillette Stadium shortly after the incident.

It was not know if the 39-year-old required stitches.

Back-up Jimmy Garoppolo, who is expected to start the first four regular-season games, replaced Brady as starter for this second exhibition game.

Brady did not play in the team's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints last week, as he was attending the memorial service of a family member.

Thursday marked the Patriots' second and final home preseason game, meaning the home fans won't see Brady until Oct. 16, his second game back from the suspension.

Brady, a four-time Super Bowl winner, is eligible to return in Week Five against the Cleveland Browns.