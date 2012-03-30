FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 30, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

Patriots re-sign former Super Bowl MVP Branch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots' Deion Branch speaks to reporters during a news conference for the Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots have re-signed wide receiver and former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Deion Branch and added two free agent fullbacks, the National Football League team said on Friday.

Financial terms of the deal were not announced.

Branch, 32, started 15 games and caught 51 passes for 702 yards and five touchdowns last season.

He won MVP honors in the 2004 Super Bowl season after a record-tying 11 receptions for 133 yards in the Patriots’ 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Also signing with New England were free agents Tony Fiammetta and Spencer Larsen. Fiammetta played for Dallas last season and Larsen for Denver.

Writing by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Julian Linden

