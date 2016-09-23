Patriots may have QB Brissett out with injury

Sep 22, 2016; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) drops back against the Houston Texans during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports - RTSP20O

(The Sports Xchange) - New England Patriots latest starting quarterback, third-string rookie Jacoby Brissett, could miss several weeks with a torn right thumb ligament suffered in Thursday's 27-0 win over the Houston Texans.

WEEI radio in Boston reported Brissett, a third-round pick making his first career start because of Jimmy Garoppolo's shoulder injury, would require surgery.

The timetable for his return makes it possible the Patriots would place Brissett, awarded Thursday's game ball by head coach Bill Belichick, on injured reserve.

Brissett had already come on in relief of Garoppolo, who was playing because starting quarterback Tom Brady is serving a four-game suspension over the Deflategate controversy and is eligible to return in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns.

The status of Garoppolo, who was inactive in Week 3 after winning his first two NFL starts, will determine the course of action the Patriots (3-0) take for Week 4 against the Buffalo Bills.

Brissett was the only active quarterback on the roster Thursday. Wide receiver Julian Edelman, a quarterback in college at Kent State, was prepped to fill in if Brissett went down.

But taking the same course with Garoppolo at less than 100 percent - he reportedly suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder - could be an even bolder decision.

New England reportedly worked out former Texans quarterback T.J. Yates and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Sean Renfree last week.