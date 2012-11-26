FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patriots' Cunningham banned four games for substance abuse
November 26, 2012 / 10:55 PM / 5 years ago

Patriots' Cunningham banned four games for substance abuse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots linebacker Jermaine Cunningham (L) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick during the first quarter of their preseason NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - New England Patriots defensive end Jermaine Cunningham has been suspended four games for violating the National Football League’s (NFL) policy on performance-enhancing substances, the league said on Monday.

Taken in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, Cunningham registered 2-1/2 sacks in 11 games this season for the AFC East division-leading Patriots (8-3).

Cunningham will be eligible to return to his team’s active roster on December 24, in time for New England’s regular season finale against Miami on December 30, the NFL said in a statement.

Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto; Editing by Frank Pingue

