Patriots Dennard found guilty of assaulting policeman

New England Patriots corner back Alfonzo Dennard (L) breaks up a pass intended for Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tandon Doss during the third quarter in the NFL AFC Championship football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - New England Patriots cornerback Alfonzo Dennard faced up to six years in prison after he was found guilty on Wednesday of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest last year, court officials said.

Dennard, 23, who is scheduled to be sentenced on April 11, could escape jail time if he is given probation for the felony charge and misdemeanor.

Dennard was charged with punching a policeman outside a bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, last April 21 just days before the University of Nebraska player entered the 2012 NFL Draft.

The incident led to Dennard slipping to the seventh round of the draft, where he was selected by the Patriots.

He made six starts for New England last season and finished with three interceptions returning one for a touchdown.