NFL: Patriots' Gronkowski breaks forearm - report

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (C) celebrates his touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts as Colts safety Tom Zbikowski (L) walks away and Patriots teammate Julian Edelman (R) looks on during the second half of their NFL football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts November 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

(Reuters) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski broke his forearm in Sunday’s 59-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts and could face six weeks out, NFL.com reported on Sunday.

Gronkowski, who was a key part of the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl last season with 17 touchdowns, had 137 yards and two touchdowns against the Colts before his injury.

Aaron Hernandez, the other part of the Patriots innovative twin tight end offense, has been out with an ankle injury since week seven.

Gronkowski has said he could be out for four to six weeks, NFL.com reported.

The Patriots (7-3) lead the AFC East by three games.