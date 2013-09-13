Patriots edge Jets in scrappy encounter to stay unbeaten

New England Patriots Aqib Talib (31) celebrates with Steve Gregory his first interception against the New York Jets during their NFL AFC East football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

(Reuters) - An ugly game ended with an even uglier melee as the New England Patriots recorded an unconvincing 13-10 home victory over the New York Jets to remain unbeaten on Thursday.

In a mistake-riddled encounter between two AFC East teams, the Patriots survived thanks to a couple of late interceptions to improve their record to 2-0, while the Jets fell to 1-1.

A scrappy second half was played out in heavy rain at Gillette Stadium outside Boston and the game ended on a sour note with a scuffle involving some two dozen players.

Once the feuding factions had been separated, Jets players Willie Colon and D‘Brickashaw Ferguson were both ejected - Colon for throwing a punch and Ferguson for striking an official.

Veteran New England quarterback Tom Brady was frustrated throughout the game by a shaky offensive lineup, weakened by several injuries to key players and the introduction of a number of rookies.

New York Jets Willie Colon runs off the field after being ejected for fouling an official in the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots during their NFL AFC East football game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

“We have a long way to go. No-one’s coming to rescue and save the day so we’ve got to fight through it,” Brady told reporters, admitting he had trouble hiding his disappointment with his team mates.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“I think I have to do a better job with my body language. I wouldn’t say it’s a real strong point of mine right now.”

Brady completed only 19-of-39 passes for 185 yards and one touchdown, while rookie New York counterpart Geno Smith was 15-of-35 for 214 yards.

Jets coach Rex Ryan lamented his team’s mistakes: “You turn the ball over four times against the Patriots, there’s no way you’re winning that game,” he said.

“I don’t know how many balls we dropped today, but it was a bunch.”