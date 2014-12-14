FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patriots clinch AFC East division title with win over Miami
December 14, 2014

Patriots clinch AFC East division title with win over Miami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) carries the ball during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stew Milne-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots clinched the AFC East divisional title for the sixth straight year thanks to a 41-13 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The victory takes the Patriots to a 11-3 record on the season despite divisional rivals the Buffalo Bills upsetting the Green Bay Packers 21-13 to move to 8-6.

New England are looking to return to the Super Bowl following their loss to the New York Giants in the 2011 season as they aim for a fourth franchise Super Bowl championship win.

Miami fell to 7-7 on the season with the loss.

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry

Reporting By Simon Evans, editing by Gene Cherry
