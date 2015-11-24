Patriots beat Bills to extend unbeaten start to 10-0

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) scores a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports

(The Sports Xchange) - The undefeated New England Patriots survived a physical war and topped the Buffalo Bills 20-13 on Monday night.

Running back James White scored his first two NFL touchdowns and wide receiver Danny Amendola caught nine passes for 117 yards for the Patriots (10-0). Amendola suffered a knee injury in the second half.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, pressured and hit throughout the game, threw one touchdown pass and his third interception of the season as New England won its 13th straight game dating to the last postseason.

Brady finished 20 of 39 for 277 yards and is 26-3 lifetime against Buffalo, including 2-0 this season.

New England’s Stephen Gostkowski kicked two field goals but also missed for the first time this season in a game that saw several players injured.

Running back LeSean McCoy scored on a 27-yard touchdown run to tie it at 10-10 for the Bills (5-5) in the third quarter.

A fumbled punt by Buffalo’s Leodis McKelvin helped New England get the field goal that made it 20-10 with 47 seconds left in the third quarter.

Dan Carpenter’s second field goal of the game brought the Bills closer with 3:30 left, but Buffalo did not score on their one last chance to tie it.

New England scored in the first three quarters but came up empty in the fourth, ending an NFL-record 38 straight quarters with points since being blanked in the first quarter of the season.

Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who missed on several deep balls in the game, was impressive under pressure and finished 20 of 36 for 233 yards.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan had six catches for 95 yards. Taylor injured his right shoulder late and stayed in the game.