Patriots remain unbeaten, beat pesky Giants

Nov 15, 2015; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (3) kicks the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants with 1 second remaining in the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (Reuters) - There is something about the Patriots that brings out the best in the New York Giants, but on Sunday that was not enough as New England eked out a thrilling 27-26 victory on a last second, game-winning, 54-yard field goal.

It did not erase the bitter memory of two Super Bowl losses to the Giants during the storied run of coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Tom Brady, but the win kept the Pats perfect in 2015 with a 9-0 record.

“It was a fun game. Obviously those guys have had our number,” kicker Steve Gostkowski said about the Giants, who had won three of the last four meetings against the Pats.

“Any time you can beat a good team on the road and have the fans go home quiet, it’s a blast.”

Not that Gostkowski was gloating, given the fine line between hero and goat.

“You’re one kick away from being public enemy number one,” he said. “You’re one play away from trending on Twitter as the number one loser in America.”

The game was full of twists and turns, with the Giants squandering a 10-point lead they held midway through the third quarter.

“That was quite a game. So many elements to it, back and forth, the offense and defense, special teams, turnovers, big plays, penalties,” said Belichick, who with Brady at quarterback has won four Super Bowl titles.

”In the end our guys made the plays they need to make. A big stop down there on the goal line. Barely had enough time to get into field goal range and Steve made a great kick.”“That’s the way these games are. Can’t worry about what happened in the first 58 minutes, 59 minutes. The game comes down to a certain point and it’s how the two teams play from there on in, whether it’s the last minute, the last 30 seconds.”

Giants coach Tom Coughlin saw it from the losing end.

“Extremely disappointing loss,” said Coughlin, whose team let several chances to clinch victory slip through their fingers. The Giants fell to 5-5 but still clung to first place in the NFC East.

The Patriots suffered a loss of their own as slot receiver Julian Edelman left the game in the first quarter with an injury and nfl.com reported that he had suffered a broken foot.

Brady was not at his best, but when the chips were down he led the Patriots down the field and into field goal position, completing a fourth-and-10 play en route and a last pass to Danny Amendola that got them within range.

“That’s a tough team,” Brady said about the Giants.

“It always comes down to the end with them. We talked about it before the game, that we just need to play hard for 60 minutes, and it took every last second.”