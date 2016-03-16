Pats trade away Jones, bring in Cooper and Long

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots made two big personnel moves on Tuesday when it sent Pro Bowl defensive end Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for offensive guard Jonathan Cooper and signed Chris Long.

Both transactions were reported on the NFL website (nfl.com).

As part of the deal that sent Jones, who had a career-high 12 1/2 sacks last season, to Arizona, the Patriots will also receive a second-round draft pick.

New England quickly filled the void left by Jones’ departure by agreeing to a one-year deal with defensive end Long, who spent the last eight years in St Louis but was recently cut.

Long, 30, will be looking to revive a career that started promisingly but has been hampered by injuries in the last couple of years.