Pats recruitment drive continues with Bennett addition

Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett (83) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots continued their off-season recruitment drive on Wednesday with a trade for Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett.

One day after acquiring offensive guard Jonathan Cooper and defensive end Chris Long, the NFL website (www.nfl.com) reported that the 29-year-old Pro Bowl pass catcher was the latest addition to their roster.

As part of the deal, New England sent a fourth round draft pick to the Chicago Bears and also received a sixth round pick.

Bennett caught 53 passes in 11 games last season and enjoyed a career-best 2014 when he had 90 catches and six scores.

He will now be paired with Patriots All-Pro Rob Gronkowski to form a fearsome two-tight end offensive partnership.