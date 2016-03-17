FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pats recruitment drive continues with Bennett addition
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 17, 2016 / 4:25 AM / a year ago

Pats recruitment drive continues with Bennett addition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett (83) celebrates after he catches a pass for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Oakland Raiders at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots continued their off-season recruitment drive on Wednesday with a trade for Chicago Bears tight end Martellus Bennett.

One day after acquiring offensive guard Jonathan Cooper and defensive end Chris Long, the NFL website (www.nfl.com) reported that the 29-year-old Pro Bowl pass catcher was the latest addition to their roster.

As part of the deal, New England sent a fourth round draft pick to the Chicago Bears and also received a sixth round pick.

Bennett caught 53 passes in 11 games last season and enjoyed a career-best 2014 when he had 90 catches and six scores.

He will now be paired with Patriots All-Pro Rob Gronkowski to form a fearsome two-tight end offensive partnership.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.