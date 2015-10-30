Elusive Lewis fuels Patriots surge

Oct 29, 2015; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - New England running back Dion Lewis is nearly impossible to catch and his elusive moves are helping to make the Patriots untouchable as they run rampant through the NFL.

Lewis is the latest weapon emerging in the Patriots’ deep offensive arsenal, and possibly their most exciting.

Equally adept at catching passes out of the backfield as he is running the ball, Lewis recorded six receptions for 93 yards and a score on Thursday when New England crushed Miami 36-7 to improve to 7-0.

On the game’s most memorable moments in the opening quarter, Lewis caught a ball and had a one-on-one matchup with Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi. Lewis made a quick move with his back to Misi and left the helpless defender grasping for air and fall to the ground watching the New England speedster race by.

“He’s so quick in space, it’s a miracle for anyone to touch him much less tackle him,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told reporters, of his team mate. “He’s a dynamic player and he keeps making people miss.”

With all of Lewis’ success this season, it is surprising how many teams missed on him as he spent last year out of the NFL.

Lewis, 25, was cut by the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts, and was not picked up again until New England signed him this past off-season. After just three games of seeing his game-breaking ability, the Patriots invested long term in the running back and signed him to a two-year extension earlier this month.

With Lewis teaming with bruising running back LeGarrette Blount and pass catchers Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman, New England is punishing the league and seemingly responding to the “Deflategate” controversy that hovered over their Super Bowl win in February. Brady and the Patriots are hitting back with dominating victories, while showcasing their new play-maker.

“(Lewis) is playing well for us,” Edelman said. “We have chemistry with everyone.”