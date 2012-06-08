FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wide receiver Ochocinco released by Patriots
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 8, 2012 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Wide receiver Ochocinco released by Patriots

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has a catch with quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline during the second half of their NFL football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Six-times Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has been released by the New England Patriots after playing sparingly in his one season there, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

Ochocinco, 34, started only three games at New England but played in 15, finishing the regular season with 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass in the Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.

Ochocinco was a standout during his 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming the first NFL player to lead his conference in receiving yards four consecutive seasons (2003-06).

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina, editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.