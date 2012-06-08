Wide receiver Ochocinco released by Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has a catch with quarterback Tom Brady on the sideline during the second half of their NFL football game against the New York Giants in Foxborough, Massachusetts September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

(Reuters) - Six-times Pro Bowl wide receiver Chad Ochocinco has been released by the New England Patriots after playing sparingly in his one season there, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Thursday.

Ochocinco, 34, started only three games at New England but played in 15, finishing the regular season with 15 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown. He caught one pass in the Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants.

Ochocinco was a standout during his 10 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, becoming the first NFL player to lead his conference in receiving yards four consecutive seasons (2003-06).