Patriots rise from humble beginning to become powerhouse

(Reuters) - From a humble beginning in 1960 in the old American Football League, the New England Patriots have risen to a modern powerhouse with three Super Bowl victories this century.

Initially named the Boston Patriots, the franchise competed for 10 seasons in the AFL before the AFL and NFL merged and the team was placed in the AFC East.

In 1971, the franchise moved to the Boston suburb of Foxborough and changed their name to the New England Patriots.

Under head coach Raymond Berry, New England reached their first Super Bowl in the 1985 season, but were thrashed 46-10 by the Chicago Bears.

Current owner Robert Kraft bought the team for $175 million in 1994. Kraft’s investment has proved to be a shrewd one, with the franchise now worth an estimated $2.6 billion, second in the NFL behind the Dallas Cowboys.

The Patriots reached their second Super Bowl in the 1996 season, but another defeat ensued, this time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers.

It was Bill Parcells’ fourth year as head coach and it proved to be his swansong, as he quit following a feud with Kraft.

Parcells was replaced by Pete Carroll, now coach of the Seattle Seahawks, who led New England for three seasons.

The Patriots made it back to the Super Bowl after the 2001 season when, under second-year head coach Bill Belichick, the third time proved to be the charm as they finally won the sport’s ultimate prize with a 20-17 victory over the St. Louis Rams.

Leading the Patriots was young quarterback Tom Brady in his first full season after making just one appearance in 2000.

Belichick and Brady have subsequently turned the franchise into a perennial force.

Belichick, in his 15th season, currently is the longest-serving coach in the league, while Brady, now 37, is a two-time MVP and the fifth most prolific passing leader in NFL history with 53,258 yards.

He is also the league’s all-time postseason touchdown leader at 49 and counting.

The Patriots have not had a losing season since Brady, a sixth-round draft choice in 2000, became quarterback. He is the only quarterback in history to lead his team to six Super Bowls.

The Patriots won consecutive Super Bowls in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

They also made the Super Bowl in the 2007 and 2011 seasons, but lost both times.

If they beat the Seahawks on Sunday, the Patriots will become the sixth team with at least four Super Bowl victories.

Their eighth Super Bowl appearance matches the record held by Pittsburgh and Dallas.