Patriots re-sign Stallworth after losing Edelman to injury

(Reuters) - The New England Patriots juggled their receiving corps on Tuesday by re-signing veteran receiver Donte’ Stallworth after losing Julian Edelman to injury, the American Football Conference East division champions said on Tuesday.

Stallworth, who entered training camp with the Patriots but was cut before the start of the season, was signed after Edelman suffered a season-ending foot injury in Sunday’s win over Miami that gave New England a fourth consecutive division title.

Edelman had 21 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns and a 15.5-yard average on punt returns this season, including a 68-yard touchdown return against the Colts.

The much-travelled Stallworth, a 32-year-old veteran of nine NFL seasons, has played with New Orleans, Philadelphia, New England, Cleveland, Baltimore and Washington.

Stallworth originally entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by New Orleans in 2002 out of the University of Tennessee, and has caught 34 career TD passes.

In addition, the Patriots (9-3) released offensive lineman Mitch Petrus and signed offensive linemen Tommie Draheim and Colin Miller to their practice squad.