Brief profiles of the AFC teams for the 2012 season

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the American Football Conference (AFC) ahead of the 2012 National Football League (NFL) season.

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Head coach: John Harbaugh

2011 record: 12-4 (Missed field goal in final seconds of AFC Championship game cost team shot at Super Bowl berth)

Team faces a tougher schedule than division rival Pittsburgh Steelers but a solid defense combined with game-changing running back Ray Rice give the Ravens a good chance at defending their AFC North division.

BUFFALO BILLS

Head coach: Chan Gailey

2011 record: 6-10 (At 12 years, the Bills hold the dubious distinction of longest current streak of missing the playoffs)

Bills have heightened expectations after agreeing to a contract with two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Mario Williams in March that gives the team’s pass rush a significant boost.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Head coach: Marvin Lewis

2011 record: 9-7 (Made playoffs for third time in seven seasons but are winless in postseason since 1990 NFL campaign)

Quarterback Andy Dalton and wide receiver A.J. Green are coming off rookie campaigns in which each earned Pro Bowl honors and the duo will again be counted on to get the Bengals into the NFL playoffs.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Head coach: Pat Shurmur

2011 record: 4-12 (Fourth consecutive losing season after closing out the season with six straight losses)

Running back Trent Richardson, taken third overall in the 2012 NFL Draft, should help boost the team’s ground game but the lack of a threatening passing game will likely keep the Browns stuck in the AFC North basement.

DENVER BRONCOS

Head coach: John Fox

2011 record: 8-8 (Snapped a six-year playoff drought but suffered a blowout loss to New England Patriots in second round)

Offseason acquisition of four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Peyton Manning at quarterback offers team much-needed stability at quarterback position and should help speedy wide receiver Demaryius Thomas enjoy a breakout campaign.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Head coach: Gary Kubiak

2011 record: 10-6 (Made playoffs despite using their third starting quarterback of the season down the stretch)

Running back Arian Foster will again be expected to provide the offensive fireworks as one of the NFL’s top rushers while receiver Andre Johnson and quarterback Matt Schaub hope to find consistency after injury-hit 2011 campaigns.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

2011 record: 2-14 (Absence of injured quarterback Peyton Manning for the entire season left the team in disarray)

Team’s fortunes rely heavily on the play of highly-touted quarterback Andrew Luck, who was the top pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and will be counted on to get the team into the playoffs.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Head coach: Mike Mularkey

2011 record: 5-11 (Running back Maurice Jones-Drew finished last season as the NFL’s leading rusher)

New head coach favors a run-oriented system that revolves around elite running back Jones-Drew, whose performance will be integral to a team that lacks much of a passing game.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Head coach: Romeo Crennel

2011 record: 7-9 (Finished last in the AFC West one season after winning the division title with a 10-6 record)

Chiefs possess the talent to make a run at the postseason but will need quarterback Matt Cassel to stay healthy and return to top form after a hand injury ended his season last year.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Head coach: Joe Philbin

2011 record: 6-10 (Dolphins stumbled to a third consecutive losing season, their longest such stretch since the 1960s)

Team enters the 2012 campaign in a rebuilding process that features a first-time NFL head coach at the helm and rookie Ryan Tannehill being named as the starting quarterback.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Head coach: Bill Belichick

2011 record: 13-3 (Patriots’ 10-game winning streak came to a halt with Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants)

With Tom Brady at the helm of a potent offense, the Patriots should cruise into the NFL playoffs as the seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback enjoys a slew of weapons that includes tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez.

NEW YORK JETS

Head coach: Rex Ryan

2011 record: 8-8 (Three consecutive defeats to end the season cost the team a berth in the playoffs)

Popular backup quarterback Tim Tebow gives the team a solid option in goal line situations given an ability to run with the ball but team enters the season having gone 0-4 in the preseason with just one touchdown.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Head coach: Dennis Allen

2011 record: 8-8 (Late season collapse cost Oakland a chance to end a nine-year playoff drought and win the AFC West title)

Running back Darren McFadden, who was limited to seven games last season because of a foot sprain, will need to stay healthy and rediscover his form from the 2010 campaign to give Oakland a shot at making the playoffs.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Head coach: Mike Tomlin

2011 record: 12-4 (Stunned in playoff opener after allowing 80-yard touchdown to Denver Broncos on first play of overtime)

Improvements to the offensive line that are expected to help boost an offense led by two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, combined with one of the league’s stingiest defenses, gives the team a solid shot at a division title.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Head coach: Norv Turner

2011 record: 8-8 (Missed postseason for a second straight season after making it five times in a six-season stretch)

Loss of wide receiver Vincent Jackson removes a key target for quarterback Philip Rivers, but an offense designed to pass first and run second, combined with the ground threat posed by Ryan Mathews, should make the Chargers one of the league’s top-scoring teams.

TENNESSEE TITANS

Head coach: Mike Munchak

2011 record: 9-7 (Earned their first winning record since the 2008 season but narrowly missed the playoffs)

Second-year quarterback Jake Locker was named the starter and has a decent receiving corps but speedy running back Chris Johnson needs to rediscover his 2010 season form for the Titans to battle their way into the playoffs.

