Brief profiles of American Football Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the American Football Conference (AFC) ahead of the 2015 National Football League (NFL) season.

- -

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Head coach: John Harbaugh

2014 Record: 10-6 (Made playoffs as a wild card, beating Pittsburgh before losing 35-31 to New England in second round.)

One of the more impressive teams in the league last year has lost several key players, including wide receiver Torrey Smith to free agency, and a rash of pre-season injuries does not help the cause. On the positive side, quarterback Joe Flacco shows no signs of losing his reliability.

- -

BUFFALO BILLS

Head coach: Rex Ryan

2014 Record: 9-7 (Despite a winning season, the Bills’ playoff drought reached 15 seasons in 2014, which is the longest active streak in the NFL.)

The Bills posted a winning record for the first time since 2004. This season, under new coach Rex Ryan, and with a roster bolstered by the addition of running back LeSean McCoy, hopes are high for a playoff berth, though much will depend on how new quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who has never started an NFL game, performs.

- -

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Head coach: Marvin Lewis

2014 Record: 10-5-1 (Made playoffs for fourth straight year, only to lose if opening round for a fourth consecutive year.)

Running back Jeremy Hill led the NFL in rushing during the final half of last season. The Bengals have forged a reputation as good enough to make the playoffs, but go no further, and Andy Dalton has not proved capable of leading his team deep into the postseason.

- -

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Head coach: Mike Pettine

2014 Record: 7-9 (Seventh consecutive losing season for a

Browns team that has not made the playoffs since 2002 season.)

Until the Browns solve their quarterback woes they appear doomed to mediocrity. Johnny Manziel was not up to the job in his rookie season last year and Josh McCown, 36, is hardly a long term solution. On the bright side, their schedule throws up three potentially winning games to start the season.

- -

DENVER BRONCOS

Head coach: Gary Kubiak

2014 Record: 12-4 (Coach John Fox mutually agreed to part ways with the team after guiding the Broncos into the postseason all four years he was in charge. The decision followed a second-round playoff loss to Indianapolis.)

Less than two years removed from a Super Bowl appearances, the Broncos are still the team to beat in the AFC West, led by record-smashing quarterback Peyton Manning, who was restricted in the latter part of last season by a quadriceps injury. But legitimate doubts loom, such as whether the zone blocking scheme introduced by new coach Gary Kubiak fits with Manning’s skills.

- -

HOUSTON TEXANS

Head coach: Bill O‘Brien

2014 Record: 9-7 (Showed massive improvement after losing the final 14 games of the 2013 season.)

In reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, the Texans have one of the league’s best players bar none. Watt spearheads what is shaping up as an excellent defense, and the return of former number one draft pick, linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, from injury is a positive.

- -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

2014 Record: 11-5 (Won AFC South for a second consecutive season but were blown away by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game.)

The class of their division, the Colts continue to count on quarterback Andrew Luck to lead the way, but last season they proved not quite good enough to reach the Super Bowl. The team has bolstered the roster by picking up former Pro Bowl players in receiver Andre Johnson, linebacker Trent Cole, and running back Frank Gore.

- -

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Head coach: Gus Bradley

2014 Record: 3-13 (Another woeful season took their record to 14-50 over the past four years.)

The good news is that the Jaguars should be better than last year, though it would be hard to be worse. Quarterback Blake Bortles looks more comfortable after a baptism by fire in his rookie season, and the addition of a free agents Julius Thomas (tight end), Jermey Parnell (right tackle) and Stefan Wisniewski (center) are big pluses.

- -

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Head coach: Andy Reid

2014 Record: 9-7 (Missed playoffs despite a five-game mid-season win streak that culminated with a victory over Seattle, but a subsequent three-game skid cooked their postseason chances.)

Roster is bolstered by the acquisition of free agent wide receiver Jeremy Maclin, while Alex Smith is a solid if unspectacular quarterback. Might just be good enough to scrape into the playoffs, but hard to see them going much further.

- -

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Head coach: Joe Philbin

2013 Record: 8-8 (Dolphins made it to .500 for the second consecutive year, but finished only third in the AFC East.)

Ryan Tannehill last year continued his season-by-season improvement as he became the first Dolphin quarterback to throw for more than 4000 yards since Hall of Famer Dan Marino. The acquisition of defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh adds to the Dolphins’ defensive talent.

- -

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Head coach: Bill Belichick

2014 Record: 12-4 (The Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl when they beat Seattle 28-24)

With the “Deflategate” issue apparently behind them and Tom Brady still calling the shots at quarterback, the Patriots remain the team to beat in the AFC East. Brady, at 38, shows no sign of losing his edge and his symbiotic partnership with tight end Rob Gronkowski remains the envy of the rest of the league.

- -

NEW YORK JETS

Head coach: Todd Bowles

2015 Record: 4-12 (Coach Rex Ryan was fired after Jets missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season.)

A new coach and new general manager have made sweeping roster changes, luring back cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie, among others, but starting quarterback Geno Smith is expected to miss several matches with a broken jaw (an injury inflicted by a teammate who has since been dumped), dampening the expectations of even the most optimistic fans.

- -

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Head coach: Jack Del Rio

2013 Record: 3-13 (Endured 12th consecutive non-winning

season and equal number of years missing the playoffs.)

The Raiders, under authoritative head coach Jack Del Rio, should improve on last year’s dismal record. Quarterback Derek Carr shows promise, though inconsistency, and the loss of English-born tackle Menelik Watson (ruptured Achilles) for the season is a big blow to a team that cannot afford to be at less than full strength.

- -

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Head coach: Mike Tomlin

2014 Record: 11-5 (Made solid strides last year, returning to playoffs after two straight 8-8 seasons.)

A previously average team turned very good last year as the offense broke the club record for points and total yards. Reasons to be optimistic include the continuing brilliance of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, receiver Antonio Brown and running back Le‘Veon Bell but the defense needs to improve for the Steelers to become genuine Super Bowl contenders.

- -

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Head coach: Mike McCoy

2014 Record: 9-7 (Posted the same winning record for the second successive year, though did not make the playoffs.)

A team with a quarterback as good as Philip Rivers is likely to always be competitive, and the Chargers are strengthened by the addition of first round draft pick, running back Melvin Gordon, but enough weaknesses remain to suggest they will have trouble displacing the Broncos from the top of the West.

- -

TENNESSEE TITANS

Head coach: Ken Whisenhunt

2013 Record: 2-14 (Titans missed the playoffs for fifth consecutive year and matched Tampa Bay for the worst record in the league.)

The presence of rookie quarterback Marcus Mariota, the second overall draft pick, has raised expectations for some improvement and he has some good receivers to work with in Kendall Wright and Harry Douglas. But the playoffs loom as a bridge too far.