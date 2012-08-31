Brief profiles of the NFC teams for the 2012 season

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the National Football Conference (NFC) ahead of the 2012 National Football League (NFL) season:

ATLANTA FALCONS

Head coach: Mike Smith

2011 record: 10-6 (Crushed 24-2 by the eventual Super Bowl champion New York Giants in NFC wild card game)

On track for 10-win season with a more sophisticated passing game that caters to quarterback Matt Ryan and receiving corps but defense needs to step up for Falcons to halt playoff skid.

- -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Head coach: Ken Whisenhunt

2011 record: 8-8 (Early six-game losing skid cost Cardinals a playoff spot despite winning five of their last six games)

Larry Fitzgerald is one of the NFL’s top wide receivers but the Cardinals’ quarterback situation is in disarray with neither Kevin Kolb or John Skelton playing well enough in the preseason to solidify their status as a definitive starter.

- -

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Head coach: Ron Rivera

2011 record: 6-10 (Cam Newton has one of the best rookie seasons for a quarterback but Panthers miss playoffs)

Early season games with Saints, Giants and Falcons could determine Panthers’ fortunes. Winning season appears in the works with talented Newton and strong running backs but pass defense has long way to go.

- -

CHICAGO BEARS

Head coach: Lovie Smith

2011 record: 8-8 (Playoff chances for Bears silenced by five-game losing streak near end of season)

Addition of three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall gives quarterback Jay Cutler a solid threat downfield while a tough-minded Bears defense should help to carry the team into the playoffs.

- -

DALLAS COWBOYS

Head coach: Jason Garrett

2011 record: 8-8 (Blown fourth-quarter leads were downfall to roller-coaster season)

Quarterback Tony Romo should keep Dallas in the NFC East chase but wide receivers Miles Austin and Dez Bryant must stay healthy. Cowboys need a strong finish with late-season games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

- -

DETROIT LIONS

Head coach: Jim Schwartz

2011 record: 10-6 (Loss to New Orleans Saints in NFC wild card game ended the first playoff appearance since 1999)

Quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Calvin Johnson give Lions the passing attack needed to return to the playoffs but schedule is tougher and concerns at running back and cornerback positions raise questions.

- -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

2011 record: 15-1 (Turnovers, dropped passes and missed reads cost Packers divisional playoff game versus Giants.)

High-scoring Packers should claim another NFC North title with NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers at quarterback, but defense, especially secondary, needs improvement.

- -

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Head coach: Leslie Frazier

2011 record: 3-13 (Injuries to Adrian Peterson, failed Donovan McNabb experiment and offensive line doom Vikings)

With inexperienced Christian Ponder at quarterback and a sluggish secondary, climbing out of the NFC North cellar will be a tall task for the Vikings.

- -

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Head coach: Aaron Kromer/Joe Vitt*

2011 record: 13-3 (Five turnovers prove costly in Saints’ late loss to 49ers in NFC divisional game)

Even with year-long suspension to head coach Sean Payton and multi-game bans for others because of a bounty scandal, Saints remain the NFC South’s best. Big year by Drew Brees, who signed a five-year $100 million contract in July, would stabilize team.

- -

NEW YORK GIANTS

Head coach: Tom Coughlin

2011 record: 9-7 (Giants overcome mediocre regular season to win it all with 21-17 Super Bowl triumph over Patriots)

Quarterback Eli Manning, receivers and strong defensive line may lead to more victories but a tougher schedule and the need for an improved ground game make Super Bowl repeat unlikely.

- -

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Head coach: Andy Reid

2011 record: 8-8 (Eagles fail to make playoffs for first time since 2007 as offseason acquisitions miss expectations)

Eagles need Michael Vick, who is nursing a rib injury suffered in the preseson, to be healthy and for the defense to show it can live up to the hype to make a postseason run.

- -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

2011 record: 13-3 (Stunned by New York Giants in overtime of the NFC championship game)

49ers open campaign with a tough test against Green Bay but should waltz through a weak NFC West behind heavyweight defense. Quarterback Alex Smith will have new receivers in Randy Moss and Mario Manningham.

- -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Head coach: Pete Carroll

2011 record: 7-9 (Inconsistent quarterback Tarvaris Jackson and difficult schedule prove costly to Seahawks)

Talented but undersized rookie Russell Wilson gets the call at quarterback for a Seattle team that will rely on running back Marshawn Lynch to deliver another solid season after rushing for 1,204 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

- -

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Head coach: Jeff Fisher

2011 record: 2-14 (Injuries, lack of scoring and down year for quarterback Sam Bradford lead to year-end changes)

Former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher handed job of turning around a weak Rams team and will need time to retool an organization with just 15 games in the past five seasons.

- -

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Head coach: Greg Schiano

2011 record: 4-12 (Porous defense and ineffective quarterback result in firing of head coach Raheem Morris)

Quarterback Josh Freeman will have a legitimate target with acquisition of receiver Vincent Jackson but the young team must still regroup under a new coach. They could register a few more wins but .500 is a long way off for the Bucs.

- -

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Head coach: Mike Shanahan

2011 record: 5-11 (Redskins defeat Giants twice but not many other positives as team finishes in NFC East cellar again)

Optimism reigns with talented rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III but difficult early schedule and leftover problems with offensive line and elsewhere make postseason unlikely.

- -

* Saints’ Vitt will serve as interim head coach for the 2012 season. During his six-game suspension, the role will be filled by fellow assistant Aaron Kromer.