Brief profiles of National Football Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the National Football Conference (NFC) ahead of the 2015 National Football League (NFL) season:

- -

ARIZONA CARDINALS

Head coach: Bruce Arians

2014 record: 11-5 (Raced to a 9-1 start but were crippled by the loss of starting quarterback Carson Palmer who went down mid-season with an ACL tear; lost in first round of playoffs)

A return to health could allow the Cardinals’ offense to catch up with their formidable defense. Palmer returns to the huddle, as does starting running back Andre Ellington (hip ailment last season). Receiver Michael Floyd is questionable to open the campaign while recovering from finger injuries.

- -

ATLANTA FALCONS

Head coach: Dan Quinn

2014 record: 6-10 (Second consecutive losing season led to the firing of head coach Mike Smith.)

Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones signed a lucrative extension to cement his partnership with quarterback Matt Ryan, but the true concern for first-year coach Quinn is the Falcons league-worst total defense from 2014.

- -

CAROLINA PANTHERS

Head coach: Ron Rivera

2014 record: 7-8-1 (Won their last four regular season games to capture the NFC South with a losing record despite a rocky campaign of injuries for quarterback Cam Newton; lost in second round of playoffs.)

A season-ending injury to wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin last month took the air out of the Panthers’ passing attack. The defense should again be strong with Pro Bowl linebacker D’Qwell Jackson and others in tow.

- -

CHICAGO BEARS

Head coach: John Fox

2014 record: 5-11 (Lost their final five games to cap a miserable season that ended with firing coach Marc Trestman.)

New coach Fox will be tasked with fixing a defense that allowed the second-most points in the NFL last season. Quarterback Jay Cutler will again be on trial, but without leading receiver Brandon Marshall (traded to New York Jets) and with an ailing group of pass-catchers.

- -

DALLAS COWBOYS

Head coach: Jason Garrett

2014 record: 12-4 (Won NFC East; Lost in second round of playoffs to Green Bay.)

Dallas must find a way to replace the rushing production of free agent departure DeMarco Murray to repeat 2014 success. The defense returns linebacker Sean Lee, who missed 2014 with a torn ACL, and will feature former Pro Bowl defensive end signing Greg Hardy after he serves a four-game suspension.

- -

DETROIT LIONS

Head coach: Jim Caldwell

2014 record: 11-5 (Thrived in first year under Caldwell; lost controversially to Dallas in first-round playoff game.)

The departures of Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh, along with other key defensive lineman, will hurt last season’s top-ranked run defense. But electric rookie running back Ameer Abdullah could add a spark and bring balance to an explosive passing attack.

- -

GREEN BAY PACKERS

Head coach: Mike McCarthy

2014 record: 12-4 (Won NFC North, looked poised to reach Super Bowl before losing to a stunning fourth-quarter Seattle comeback in NFC championship game.)

Leading receiver Jordy Nelson’s season-ending injury last month will put pressure on second-year wideout Davante Adams to emerge as the No. 2 target for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Packers remain prohibitive favorites in NFC North.

- -

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Head coach: Mike Zimmer

2014 record: 7-9 (Lost four games by three points or less with a first-year coach, a rookie quarterback and without a suspended Pro Bowl running back Adrian Peterson.)

Peterson returns having missed all but one game of 2014, suspended for a child abuse indictment. Second-year quarterback Terry Bridgewater continues to grow, bringing the team newfound optimism.

- -

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Head coach: Sean Payton

2014 record: 7-9 (Lost five of their last eight games to miss the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.)

New Orleans has undergone a roster shakeup, particularly on defense where they brought in new faces like cornerback Brandon Browner, and named a new defensive assistant to try to cure their ails. Aging quarterback Drew Brees lost Pro Bowl tight end target Jimmy Graham as the team wants to emphasize more running.

- -

NEW YORK GIANTS

Head coach: Tom Coughlin

2014 record: 6-10 (A seven-game losing streak quickly dropped the Giants out of contention as they failed to find a consistent defense or running game.)

Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul had a finger amputated in an off-season fireworks accident. His effectiveness will be key for a defense that needs him. Wide receiver Victor Cruz tries to make his way back from a leg injury and form a tandem with second-year sensation Odell Beckham Jr.

- -

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Head coach: Chip Kelly

2014 record: 10-6 (Offense thrived despite losing starting quarterback and slippage from Pro Bowl runner; second in NFC East but failed to reach playoffs.)

It will be a brand new backfield for the Eagles who traded for quarterback Sam Bradford and signed free agent running backs DeMarco Murray and Ryan Matthews. Kelly’s fast-paced offense should again flow, but will the defense emerge enough for Eagles to be true contenders?

- -

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Head coach: Jim Tomsula

2014 record: 8-8 (Lost four of last five games to fall out of playoff hunt; parted ways with coach Jim Harbaugh amidst friction with front office.)

It is expected to be a rebuilding year for the 49ers who lost All Pro defensive players Patrick Willis and Justin Smith, along with standout linebacker Aldon Smith, cut for legal issues. The departure of longtime running back Frank Gore (free agency) opens the door for talented second-year runner Carlos Hyde to show what he can do.

- -

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Head coach: Pete Carroll

2014 record: 12-4 (Reached second consecutive Super Bowl, came up one yard short in heartbreaking loss to New England)

Seahawks re-signed quarterback Russell Wilson and provided him new targets in Pro Bowl tight end Jimmy Graham (trade) and shifty rookie receiver Tyler Lockett. Clearly the favorites in the NFC West, Seattle will have to quell disgruntled defensive players seeking contracts in order to restore chemistry and return to the Super Bowl.

- -

ST. LOUIS RAMS

Head coach: Jeff Fisher

2014 record: 6-10 (Lost starting quarterback Sam Bradford to injury in the preseason, offense sputtered as they missed playoffs for 10th straight season.)

The Rams traded oft-injured quarterback Bradford in exchange for Nick Foles. Fans await the debut of heralded rookie runner Todd Gurley who is working his way back from an ACL injury. Health permitting, St. Louis could be a surprise team.

- -

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Head coach: Lovie Smith

2014 record: 2-14 (Tied for the worst record in the NFL in first year with coach Smith.)

No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston takes the reins for the offense and should provide interest and excitement for a team not expected to contend. Running back Doug Martin has appeared rejuvenated in the offseason.

- -

WASHINGTON REDSKINS

Head coach: Jay Gruden

2014 record: 4-12 (Quarterback Robert Griffin III was injured in the second game setting off a roller coaster season of drama and losses.)

Coach Gruden has named Kirk Cousins the starting quarterback over Griffin, possibly ending the soap opera between the coach and quarterback. Washington surrendered the second-most sacks in the NFL in 2014, and their offensive line is one of many areas that must be addressed if they are to become a true threat.