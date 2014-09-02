NFL-Brief profiles of American Football Conference teams

(Reuters) - Following are brief profiles of the 16 teams in the American Football Conference (AFC) ahead of the 2014 National Football League season.

- -

BALTIMORE RAVENS

Head coach: John Harbaugh

2013 Record: 8-8 (Finished third in AFC North and missed playoffs for first time since 2007)

How well an improved offensive line protects quarterback Joe Flacco could go a long way in determining the kind of season the Ravens and new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak have. New wide receiver Steve Smith should help the offense and linebacker C.J. Mosley boosts the defense.

- -

BUFFALO BILLS

Head coach: Doug Marrone

2013 Record: 6-10 (The Bills’ playoff drought reached 14 seasons in 2013, which is the longest active streak in the NFL)

The Bills still have lots of needs but they are improving. Rookie wide receiver Sammy Watkins could make a big splash and running back C.J Spiller is a threat both on the ground and with second-year quarterback E.J. Manuel’s passes. Mario Williams heads a strong defensive line.

- -

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Head coach: Marvin Lewis

2013 Record: 11-5 (NFC North champions made it to the playoffs but were eliminated by San Diego Chargers 27-10 in wild card game)

An AFC North repeat for the Bengals? The odds are against it, but if quarterback Andy Dalton, with his rich contract, continues to show improvement and the defense remains strong, the Bengals have a chance. Wide out A.J. Green is outstanding and running back Gio Bernard appears ready for a breakout season but the schedule could be challenging.

- -

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Head coach: Mike Pettine

2013 Record: 4-12 (Sixth consecutive losing season for a Browns team that has not made the playoffs since 2002 season)

The show will be interesting regardless of the record with quarterback Johnny Manziel eager to step in should announced starter Brian Hoyer stumble. Help is needed at wide receiver with the likely suspension of Josh Gordon but the offensive line is strong and the secondary solid.

- -

DENVER BRONCOS

Head coach: John Fox

2013 Record: 13-3 (AFC West winners made it to the Super Bowl, defeating the San Diego Chargers 24-17 in divisional round and the New England Patriots 26-16 for the AFC championship before losing to the Seattle Seahawks 43-8 in the Super Bowl)

The AFC West still belongs to the Broncos and record-smashing Peyton Manning. But the Super Bowl debacle led to a defensive makeover with the addition of cornerback Aqib Talib, safety T.J. Ward and edge rusher DeMarcus War plus the return of linebacker Vonn Miller. Receiver Emmanuel Sanders will help boost the offense but an upgrade is needed at running back.

- -

HOUSTON TEXANS

Head coach: Bill O‘Brien

2013 Record: 2-14 (Texans went into a nose dive, losing 14 consecutive games after starting 2-0 )

After last year’s meltdown, the Texans have no place to go but up. J.J. Watt, the league’s top defensive player, and linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, the number one draft pick, should do their part. The defensive backfield is weak though and there will be lots of pressure on the offense with journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, talented receiver Andre Johnson and running back Arian Foster.

- -

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Head coach: Chuck Pagano

2013 Record: 11-5 (The AFC South champions slipped past the Kansas City Chiefs 45-44 in wild card game before losing to the New England Patriots 43-22 in the divisional round)

The class of the AFC South, the Colts are counting on talented quarterback Andrew Luck to take them on a long playoff run. The receiving corps, depleted at times last year, will be strong again with Reggie Wayne healthy and T.Y. Hilton ready for a big year. Trent Richardson and Ahmad Bradshaw give the running game firepower.

- -

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Head coach: Gus Bradley

2013 Record: 4-12 (Jaguars changed coaches but still lost their first six games in 2013)

Rookie quarterback Blake Bortles has created a buzz, even as a backup, but the fact remains the Jaguars are a weak team. Their top receiver appears to be Cecil Shorts and there has been improvement on the defensive line but the offensive line continues to be a weak point

- -

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Head coach: Andy Reid

2013 Record: 11-5 (After a 9-0 start, the Chiefs went into a slump, but still made the playoffs where they blew a 28-point third quarter lead to fall to the Colts 45-44 )

Can second year coach Andy Reid and quarterback Alex Smith overcome the late season downfall? A healthy defense, part of the reason for the 2013 decline, is a must. So is having running back Jamaal Charles at the full strength after preseason foot problems. There are also question marks with the offensive line and at wide receiver.

- -

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Head coach: Joe Philbin

2013 Record: 8-8 (Dolphins made it to .500 for the first time in five seasons, but still missed the playoffs)

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill should not be sacked as often (58 times in 2013) with an overhauled offensive line. The Dolphins should be OK with Brian Hartline and Mike Wallace on the receiving end of Tannehill’s passes but the running game is a question mark.

- -

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Head coach: Bill Belichick

2013 Record: 12-4 (AFC East champs beat Indianapolis Colts 43-22 in divisional round but lost AFC title game to Denver Broncos 26-16)

With Tom Brady at quarterback and a beefed-up defense, the Patriots remain the class of the AFC East. But can they make it to the Super Bowl? The Patriots need a big year from returning Rob Gronkowski. How well receivers Julian Edelman and Brandon LaFell handle Brady’s passes also could be a key.

- -

NEW YORK JETS

Head coach: Rex Ryan

2013 Record: 8-8 (Jets were inconsistent under rookie quarterback Geno Smith, missing the playoffs for the third consecutive season)

Arriving receiver Eric Decker and running back Chris Johnson should give the Jets’ offense a boost but can Geno Smith deliver at quarterback or will Michael Vick need to step in. An upgraded offensive line and a solid defense also will help.

- -

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Head coach: Dennis Allen

2013 Record: 4-12 (Endured 11th consecutive non-winning season and equal number of years missing the playoffs)

The Raiders may have shocked the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks in the preseason but similar victories will be an abnormality in the regular season. Shaky play by quarterback Matt Schaub, an ineffective offensive line, over-the-hill running backs and the lack of a big-time receiver do not generate a lot of excitement.

- -

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Head coach: Mike Tomlin

2013 Record: 8-8 (The once-proud franchise missed the playoffs for a second consecutive season after a repeat .500 record)

The Steelers need to crank up their running game to go with veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s passing. If they can, it could be playoff time again. Newcomers Mike Mitchell at safety and LeGarrette Blount at running back will help but the defense needs more help.

- -

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS

Head coach: Mike McCoy

2013 Record: 9-7 (On the rebound, the Chargers made the playoffs with a late winning streak and upset the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10 in the wild card round before falling 24-17 to the Denver Broncos in the division round)

The Chargers could be the surprise of the West. Quarterback Philip Rivers led a rebirth of the franchise late last season and even more is expected this year with receivers Keenan Allen, Antonio Gates and Ladarius Green and backfield that includes Danny Woodhead.

- -

TENNESSEE TITANS

Head coach: Ken Whisenhunt

2013 Record: 7-9 (Losing record left Titans out of playoffs for fifth consecutive year)

The Titans are likely to struggle even with often-injured quarterback Jake Locker healthy. While a rebuilt offensive line will be a positive, the Titans released former big-time rusher Chris Johnson and have not made the necessary improvement at wide receiver.