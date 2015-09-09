Five players to watch in the 2015 NFL season

September 3, 2015; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jarryd Hayne (38) talks to the media while walking off the field after a preseason game against the San Diego Chargers at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Chargers 14-12. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Five players to watch in the 2015 National Football League season:

- -

JARRYD HAYNE, SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The 27-year-old former Australian rugby league champion turned his back on guaranteed big money to switch sports and become a running back and punt returner. He raised eyebrows with his athleticism in training camp and exhibited improvement in his four preseason games. It will be interesting to watch his growth as the season evolves.

- -

TOM BRADY, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Capped last season by winning his fourth Super Bowl title and earning Most Valuable Player honors in the NFL’s title game for a third time but the 38-year-old quarterback, one of the game’s most prolific passers, spent his offseason working to get his four-game “Deflategate” suspension overturned, which it finally was last week.

- -

DEMARCO MURRAY, PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

In 2014, the running back led the NFL in rushing and set a franchise record for the Dallas Cowboys with 1,845 yards. The heat is on the 27 year old after he bolted to sign a lucrative five-year, $42-million free-agent contract with the Eagles. He is one of five new starters in the Philadelphia offence, including quarterback Sam Bradford.

- -

MALCOLM BUTLER, NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The undrafted defensive back was one of the heroes in the Patriots Super Bowl win last February with his remarkable game-saving interception in the end zone. With the departure of Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner from the Patriots backfield, the 25-year-old Butler will have to step up and play a bigger role for the defending Super Bowl champions.

- -

JADEVEON CLOWNEY, HOUSTON TEXANS

The second-year linebacker injured his right knee in the 2014 season opener. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and attempted to play in three more games but was ineffective. He had a second procedure, microfracture surgery, performed last December. If healthy, he will be a factor with a Texans team seeking their first playoff berth since the 2012 season.

- -