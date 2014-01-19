Denver Broncos beat New England to reach Super Bowl

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning outshined his future Hall of Fame rival Tom Brady, firing two touchdown passes, as the Denver Broncos rolled to a 26-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure their first trip to the Super Bowl in 15 years.
The Broncos will learn who they will face at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on February 2 later on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship.
The AFC title game had been hyped as Manning verses Brady 15, a legacy showdown between two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the American gridiron.
But on a perfect day for football in the Mile High city Manning proved he could carry his record-smashing regular season form into the playoffs tossing for 400 yards, including touchdowns to Jacob Tamme and Demaryius Thomas.
The victory allowed Manning to level his playoff record against Brady at 2-2 but the New England quarterback continues to hold a decisive 10-5 edge in their all-time head to head meetings.
