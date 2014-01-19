FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Denver Broncos beat New England to reach Super Bowl
January 19, 2014 / 11:29 PM / 4 years ago

Denver Broncos beat New England to reach Super Bowl

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach John Fox and quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrate after the 2013 AFC championship playoff football game against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning outshined his future Hall of Fame rival Tom Brady, firing two touchdown passes, as the Denver Broncos rolled to a 26-16 win over the New England Patriots on Sunday to secure their first trip to the Super Bowl in 15 years.

The Broncos will learn who they will face at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on February 2 later on Sunday when the San Francisco 49ers take on the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC championship.

The AFC title game had been hyped as Manning verses Brady 15, a legacy showdown between two of the greatest quarterbacks to ever grace the American gridiron.

But on a perfect day for football in the Mile High city Manning proved he could carry his record-smashing regular season form into the playoffs tossing for 400 yards, including touchdowns to Jacob Tamme and Demaryius Thomas.

The victory allowed Manning to level his playoff record against Brady at 2-2 but the New England quarterback continues to hold a decisive 10-5 edge in their all-time head to head meetings.

Reporting by Julian Linden and Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Gene Cherry

