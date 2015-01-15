Brady, Belichick try to add to Super Bowl legacy

Dec 14, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with head coach Bill Belichick (R) after clinching the AFC East title with a 41-13 win over the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick can add to their prodigious NFL partnership, while Indianapolis Colts Andrew Luck aims to take a giant step forward in Sunday’s AFC title game.

Brady and Belichick can reach their sixth Super Bowl together with a New England win over the visiting Colts, while quarterback Luck, who has made the playoffs in his first three seasons, tries to secure his first trip to the title game.

The Patriots are seven-point favorites having won all three meetings with the Colts since Luck entered the league, including a 42-20 thumping in Week 11.

Yet Luck and the Colts could be hitting their stride, improving on offense and defense in recent weeks.

Pats safety Devin McCourty said Indy’s attack has advanced.

“You don’t stay the same. You either get better or you get worse,” McCourty said on Thursday. “They are executing at a high level.”

Luck, 25, will be dueling with a second quarterbacking grand master in as many weeks after outplaying Denver Broncos five-time NFL most valuable player Peyton Manning in the divisional playoffs.

In Brady, Luck will match throws against the postseason record holder for starts by a quarterback (27), most wins (19) and touchdown passes (46).

Belichick needs one win to break a tie with Tom Landry for most postseason victories (20) by a head coach.

For all their success, Brady and his bunch are still hungry having gone 10 years since their 2005 triumph, when New England won a third title in a four-year span.

Since then, they have been unable to add to their Super Bowl resume losing close encounters to the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012.

Fans at Gillette Stadium could be treated to an air show on Sunday, given the quality of quarterbacks and receivers like New England’s Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman and Colts T.Y. Hilton and Hakeem Nicks.

But Belichick is known for shifting tactics.

In Week 11 Jonas Gray rushed for 201 yards and four touchdowns against Indianapolis, and in last year’s playoffs LeGarrette Blount gained 166 yards with four scores against the Colts.

Last week, New England abandoned the running attack in a 35-31 win over the Ravens, rushing for just 14 yards.

Nicks, who played in the Giants’ Super Bowl win over New England in 2012, said this Patriots secondary was tougher with cornerbacks Darrelle Revis and Brandon Browner.

“I look forward to the challenge playing against elite guys,” said Nicks. “That’s when you’re supposed to be at your best.”