Factbox - Profile of the AFC champion Baltimore Ravens

(Reuters) - Profile of the Baltimore Ravens, who beat the New England Patriots on Sunday to win the American Football Conference (AFC) championship and advance to the February 3 Super Bowl.

Founded: Originated in 1996 when then-owner of the Cleveland Browns, Art Modell, relocated his team to Baltimore.

AFC titles (season): One (2000)

Super Bowl titles (season): One (2000)

Head coach: John Harbaugh. Took over a struggling Baltimore team in 2008 and has led the franchise to a playoff berth in each of his five seasons in charge, including three trips to the AFC Championship game.

Starting quarterback: Joe Flacco. Taken 18th overall by Baltimore in the 2008 NFL Draft. Threw a 70-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of regulation in the divisional round against Denver that forced overtime and set up a Ravens victory.

2012 regular season record: 10-6, won AFC North division

AFC playoff seeding: 4

How they reached the Super Bowl: Beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-9 in first round of the playoffs; Edged the Denver Broncos 38-35 in overtime in the divisional round; Beat the New England Patriots 28-13 in the AFC Championship.