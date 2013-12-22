Bengals clinch playoff spot

Dec 22, 2013; Cincinnati, OH, USA;Minnesota Vikings quarterback Matt Cassel (16) sacked by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Domata Peko (94) during the second half of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati Bengals beat Minnesota Vikings 42-14. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports - RTX16RXC

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched a berth in the post-season after beating the Minnesota Vikings 42-14 on Sunday.

That result combined with Miami’s loss to the Buffalo Bills assured the Bengals of a spot in the playoffs.

The Bengals will also clinch top spot in the AFC North if the Baltimore Ravens lose or tie against New England later on Sunday.

It will be Cincinnati’s third straight appearance in the playoffs.

(Corrects to say Bengals reached playoffs in second para)