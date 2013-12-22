Bengals clinch playoff spot

(Reuters) - The Cincinnati Bengals have clinched a berth in the post-season after beating the Minnesota Vikings 42-14 on Sunday.
That result combined with Miami’s loss to the Buffalo Bills assured the Bengals of a spot in the playoffs.
The Bengals will also clinch top spot in the AFC North if the Baltimore Ravens lose or tie against New England later on Sunday.
It will be Cincinnati’s third straight appearance in the playoffs.
(Corrects to say Bengals reached playoffs in second para)
Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Ed Osmond