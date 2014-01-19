Factbox: Profile of Denver Broncos

(Reuters) - Profile of the Denver Broncos, who defeated the New England Patriots 26-16 on Sunday in the National Football League’s AFC Championship game for a place in the February 2 Super Bowl.

Founded: 1959. The Broncos were charter members of the American Football League, starting play in 1960. They joined the National Football League when the NFL-AFL merged in 1970. The franchise did not have a winning season until 1973 but won two Super Bowls in the 1990s. It plays at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver

AFC titles (season): 7 (1977, 1986, 1987, 1989, 1997, 1998, 2013).

Super Bowl titles: 2 (1997, 1998).

Head coach: John Fox. A former defensive back, Fox led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl for the 2003 season. He moved to Denver in 2011, guiding the Broncos to three successive AFC West titles.

Starting quarterback: Peyton Manning. Won league most valuable player honors four times and the Super Bowl once during 14 years with the Indianapolis Colts. Following neck surgery in 2011, the 13-time All-Pro selection returned to football in 2012 with the Broncos and set records for most touchdown passes and yards passing in season in 2013. His brother is New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

2013 regular season record: 13-3 won AFC West division

Week 1 - vs Baltimore Ravens, won 49-27

Week 2 - at New York Giants, won 41-23

Week 3 - vs Oakland Raiders, won 37-21

Week 4 - vs Philadelphia Eagles, won 52-20

Week 5 - at Dallas Cowboys, won 51-48

Week 6 - vs Jacksonville Jaguars, won 35-19

Week 7 - at Indianapolis Colts, lost 39-33

Week 8 - vs Washington Redskins, won 45-21

Week 9 - Bye Week

Week 10 - at San Diego Chargers, won 28-20

Week 11 - vs Kansas City Chiefs, won 27-17

Week 12 - at New England Patriots, lost 34-31*

Week 13 - at Kansas City Chiefs, won 35-28

Week 14 - vs Tennessee Titans, won 51-28

Week 15 - vs San Diego Chargers, lost 27-20

Week 16 - at Houston Texans, won 37-13

Week 17 - at Oakland Raiders, won 34-14

(*) Denotes overtime

AFC playoff seeding: 1

Path to the Super Bowl - First round bye; Beat San Diego Chargers 24-17 in the divisional round; Beat New England Patriots 26-16 in AFC Championship game