Manning sets record as Broncos claim AFC West crown

Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning broke Tom Brady’s NFL record for touchdown passes in a season with his 51st as the Denver Broncos clinched the AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye on Sunday.

Manning threw for four touchdowns and 400 yards as Denver’s 37-13 win over the Houston Texans, combined with Kansas City’s loss to Indianapolis, assured the Broncos of top spot in their division.

The New England Patriots’ Brady set the previous record of 50 touchdown passes in 2007.

The title is Denver’s third consecutive AFC West crown.