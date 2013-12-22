FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manning sets record as Broncos claim AFC West crown
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 22, 2013 / 10:05 PM / 4 years ago

Manning sets record as Broncos claim AFC West crown

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22, 2013; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Peyton Manning broke Tom Brady’s NFL record for touchdown passes in a season with his 51st as the Denver Broncos clinched the AFC West title and a first-round playoff bye on Sunday.

Manning threw for four touchdowns and 400 yards as Denver’s 37-13 win over the Houston Texans, combined with Kansas City’s loss to Indianapolis, assured the Broncos of top spot in their division.

The New England Patriots’ Brady set the previous record of 50 touchdown passes in 2007.

The title is Denver’s third consecutive AFC West crown.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.