Chargers claim postseason spot with overtime win

(Reuters) - The San Diego Chargers are in the NFL playoffs after a clutch home victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Nick Novak kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:30 to play in overtime and San Diego won 27-24 to claim the sixth and final postseason spot in the AFC, eliminating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City rested several players. Had the Chiefs won the Steelers would have made the playoffs, but Kansas City’s Ryan Succop missed a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left in regulation.

The Chargers, who won their final four games of the regular season, finished with a 9-7 record.