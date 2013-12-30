FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 30, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Chargers claim postseason spot with overtime win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The San Diego Chargers are in the NFL playoffs after a clutch home victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Nick Novak kicked a 36-yard field goal with 5:30 to play in overtime and San Diego won 27-24 to claim the sixth and final postseason spot in the AFC, eliminating the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kansas City rested several players. Had the Chiefs won the Steelers would have made the playoffs, but Kansas City’s Ryan Succop missed a 41-yard field goal with eight seconds left in regulation.

The Chargers, who won their final four games of the regular season, finished with a 9-7 record.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, Editing by Gene Cherry

