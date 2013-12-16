Chiefs clinch playoff berth with win over Raiders

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a berth in the National Football League playoffs with a 56-31 road victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.
The Chiefs improved to 11-3 as quarterback Alex Smith tossed five touchdown passes, completing 17 of 20 throws against AFC West rival Raiders (4-10).
Smith hit running back Jamaal Charles for four of his touchdown passes. Charles, who also scored on a one-yard plunge from scrimmage, totaled a remarkable 195 receiving yards on eight catches.
Kansas City, playing their first season with signal caller Smith and head coach Andy Reid, began the campaign with nine wins in a row before losing three straight, twice to Denver and once to San Diego.
