Chiefs clinch playoff berth with win over Raiders
December 16, 2013 / 12:50 AM / 4 years ago

Chiefs clinch playoff berth with win over Raiders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15, 2013; Oakland, CA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) prepares to throw a pass against the Oakland Raiders in the second quarter at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports - RTX16K9Q

(Reuters) - The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a berth in the National Football League playoffs with a 56-31 road victory over the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

The Chiefs improved to 11-3 as quarterback Alex Smith tossed five touchdown passes, completing 17 of 20 throws against AFC West rival Raiders (4-10).

Smith hit running back Jamaal Charles for four of his touchdown passes. Charles, who also scored on a one-yard plunge from scrimmage, totaled a remarkable 195 receiving yards on eight catches.

Kansas City, playing their first season with signal caller Smith and head coach Andy Reid, began the campaign with nine wins in a row before losing three straight, twice to Denver and once to San Diego.

Reporting by Larry Fine in East Rutherford, N.J., Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
