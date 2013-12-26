FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Playoff race entering final week of season
#Sports News
December 26, 2013 / 7:25 PM / 4 years ago

Factbox: Playoff race entering final week of season

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis (52) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Steven Jackson (39) during the fourth quarter in the final regular season game at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Falcons 34-24. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - National Football League playoff race entering final week of regular season, based on order of potential seeding. (x - clinched playoff spot)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. x Denver (12-3)

2. x New England (11-4)

3. x Cincinnati (10-5)

4. x Indianapolis (10-5)

5. x Kansas City (11-4)

6. Miami (8-7)

Still alive

7. Baltimore (8-7)

8. San Diego (8-7)

9. Pittsburgh (7-8)

Eliminated

10. New York Jets (7-8)

11. Tennessee (6-9)

12. Buffalo (6-9)

13. Oakland (4-11)

14. Jacksonville (4-11)

15. Cleveland (4-11)

16. Houston (2-13)

- -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. x Seattle (12-3)

2. x Carolina (11-4)

3. Philadelphia (9-6)

4. Chicago (8-7)

5. x San Francisco (11-4)

6. New Orleans (10-5)

Still Alive

7. Arizona (10-5)

8. Dallas (8-7)

9. Green Bay (7-7-1)

Eliminated

10. Detroit (7-8)

11. St. Louis (7-8)

12. New York Giants (6-9)

13. Minnesota (4-10-1)

14. Atlanta (4-11)

15. Tampa Bay (4-11)

16. Washington (3-12)

Compiled by Gene Cherry, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
