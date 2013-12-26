Factbox: Playoff race entering final week of season

(Reuters) - National Football League playoff race entering final week of regular season, based on order of potential seeding. (x - clinched playoff spot)
1. x Denver (12-3)
2. x New England (11-4)
3. x Cincinnati (10-5)
4. x Indianapolis (10-5)
5. x Kansas City (11-4)
6. Miami (8-7)
Still alive
7. Baltimore (8-7)
8. San Diego (8-7)
9. Pittsburgh (7-8)
Eliminated
10. New York Jets (7-8)
11. Tennessee (6-9)
12. Buffalo (6-9)
13. Oakland (4-11)
14. Jacksonville (4-11)
15. Cleveland (4-11)
16. Houston (2-13)
1. x Seattle (12-3)
2. x Carolina (11-4)
3. Philadelphia (9-6)
4. Chicago (8-7)
5. x San Francisco (11-4)
6. New Orleans (10-5)
Still Alive
7. Arizona (10-5)
8. Dallas (8-7)
9. Green Bay (7-7-1)
Eliminated
10. Detroit (7-8)
11. St. Louis (7-8)
12. New York Giants (6-9)
13. Minnesota (4-10-1)
14. Atlanta (4-11)
15. Tampa Bay (4-11)
16. Washington (3-12)
