Factbox: Playoff race after Sunday's early games

(Reuters) - National Football League playoff race after Sunday’s early games, based on order of potential seeding. (x - clinched playoff spot)

AMERICAN FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. x Denver (12-3)

2. x New England (10-4)

3. x Cincinnati (10-5)

4. x Indianapolis (10-5)

5. x Kansas City (11-4)

6. Baltimore (8-6)

Still alive

7. Miami (8-7)

8. San Diego (7-7)

9. Pittsburgh (6-8)

Eliminated

10. New York Jets (7-8)

11. Tennessee (6-9)

12. Buffalo (6-9)

13. Oakland (4-10)

14. Jacksonville (4-11)

15. Cleveland (4-11)

16. Houston (2-13)

- -

NATIONAL FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

1. x Seattle (12-2)

2. x Carolina (11-4)

3. Philadelphia (8-6)

4. Chicago (8-6)

5. San Francisco (10-4)

6. New Orleans (10-5)

Still Alive

7. Arizona (9-5)

8. Green Bay (7-6-1)

9. Dallas (8-7)

10. Detroit (7-7)

Eliminated

11. St. Louis (7-8)

12. New York Giants (5-9)

13. Minnesota (4-10-1)

14. Atlanta (4-10)

15. Tampa Bay (4-11)

16. Washington (3-12)